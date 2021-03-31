Overview

Dr. Beatriz Tendler, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Jose Maria Vargas, Escuela De Medicina Jose Maria Vargas and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.



Dr. Tendler works at UConn Musculoskeletal Institute in Farmington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Nodule, Thyroid Goiter and Adrenal Gland Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.