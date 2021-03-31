See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Farmington, CT
Dr. Beatriz Tendler, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Beatriz Tendler, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Jose Maria Vargas, Escuela De Medicina Jose Maria Vargas and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.

Dr. Tendler works at UConn Musculoskeletal Institute in Farmington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Nodule, Thyroid Goiter and Adrenal Gland Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UConn Musculoskeletal Institute
    263 Farmington Ave Fl 4, Farmington, CT 06032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 679-2100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uconn John Dempsey Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Goiter
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Goiter
Adrenal Gland Diseases

Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Goiter
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Female Infertility
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Abdominal Pain
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
Arthritis
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Neck Pain
Conn's Syndrome
Cough
Cushing's Syndrome
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fever
Goiter
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hyperaldosteronism
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipedema
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteomalacia
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Rash
Rickets
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Stye
Subacute Thyroiditis
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Ultrasound, Thyroid
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Water Deprivation Test
Wheezing
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anosmia
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Cancer
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Cluster Headache
Cold Sore
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Insipidus
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Down Syndrome
Emphysema
Enteritis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Graves' Disease
Hair Loss
Headache
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Immunization Administration
Interstitial Cystitis
Iodine Deficiency
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipoprotein Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia
Muscle Weakness
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sarcoidosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin B Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 31, 2021
    Best doctor I have ever had! Very professional but friendly and open. Extremely knowledgeable. Shows concern for patient and goes above and beyond to solve problems.
    Lori Fuller — Mar 31, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Beatriz Tendler, MD
    About Dr. Beatriz Tendler, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1023015898
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Conn Health Center
    Residency
    • Michael Reese Hospital And Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Central De Venezuela--Jose Maria Vargas, Escuela De Medicina Jose Maria Vargas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beatriz Tendler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tendler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tendler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tendler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tendler works at UConn Musculoskeletal Institute in Farmington, CT. View the full address on Dr. Tendler’s profile.

    Dr. Tendler has seen patients for Thyroid Nodule, Thyroid Goiter and Adrenal Gland Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tendler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tendler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tendler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tendler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tendler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

