Dr. Beatriz Tendler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tendler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists
- CT
- Farmington
- Dr. Beatriz Tendler, MD
Dr. Beatriz Tendler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Beatriz Tendler, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Jose Maria Vargas, Escuela De Medicina Jose Maria Vargas and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.
Dr. Tendler works at
Locations
-
1
UConn Musculoskeletal Institute263 Farmington Ave Fl 4, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 679-2100
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Diseases
- View other providers who treat Female Infertility
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anaphylaxis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
- View other providers who treat Cholesterol Screening
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Conn's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Cushing's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Dexamethasone Suppression Test
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Screening
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Goiter
- View other providers who treat Growth Hormone Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hyperaldosteronism
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipedema
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Mastodynia
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteomalacia
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Rickets
- View other providers who treat Secondary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Stye
- View other providers who treat Subacute Thyroiditis
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Scan
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Screening
- View other providers who treat Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, Thyroid
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Water Deprivation Test
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acromegaly and Gigantism
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Anosmia
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Cluster Headache
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Insipidus
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Ketoacidosis
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Down Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Graves' Disease
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Interstitial Cystitis
- View other providers who treat Iodine Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Lipoprotein Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Mycobacterial Lung Infection
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Tendler?
Best doctor I have ever had! Very professional but friendly and open. Extremely knowledgeable. Shows concern for patient and goes above and beyond to solve problems.
About Dr. Beatriz Tendler, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1023015898
Education & Certifications
- University Conn Health Center
- Michael Reese Hospital And Med Center
- Universidad Central De Venezuela--Jose Maria Vargas, Escuela De Medicina Jose Maria Vargas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tendler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tendler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tendler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tendler works at
Dr. Tendler has seen patients for Thyroid Nodule, Thyroid Goiter and Adrenal Gland Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tendler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tendler speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tendler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tendler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tendler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tendler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.