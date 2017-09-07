Dr. Beatriz Ruiz-Yedwab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruiz-Yedwab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beatriz Ruiz-Yedwab, MD
Overview
Dr. Beatriz Ruiz-Yedwab, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Richardson, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.
Locations
Alan J. Yedwab MD PA2821 E President George Bush Hwy Ste 308, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (214) 320-1661
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Couldn't be more happy with Dr. Betty. Both of my boys have been going to her since birth and she has solved and cured even the strangest, most random illnesses! I LOVE having her as our pediatrician!
About Dr. Beatriz Ruiz-Yedwab, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1063425452
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital Manhasset
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruiz-Yedwab has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruiz-Yedwab accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruiz-Yedwab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruiz-Yedwab. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruiz-Yedwab.
