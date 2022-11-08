Overview

Dr. Beatriz Porras, MD is a Dermatologist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic Pathology. They graduated from Univ Del Norte, Fac De Med.



Dr. Porras works at Skin Diagnostics Laser/Rejuvntn in Montgomery, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.