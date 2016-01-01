Overview

Dr. Beatriz Mendez, MD is a Dermatologist in Jamaica, NY. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.



Dr. Mendez works at Advantage Care Physicians in Jamaica, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Hair Loss and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.