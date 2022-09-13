Dr. Beatriz Linn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Linn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beatriz Linn, MD
Dr. Beatriz Linn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenwood Village, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto de Ciencias de La Salud and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
East West Health Centers, Inc.8200 E Belleview Ave Ste 202C, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Directions (303) 694-5757
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Linn is not only very experienced and knowledgeable in her field but she is also the most compassionate and sensitive doctor. She has been extraordinarily diligent with my health concerns. She has a great network of doctors in Colorado. I can’t say enough good things about her. She is also bilingual, and a wonderful resource if you feel other doctors do not take your health issues seriously.
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1366433096
- Presby St Lukes Hospital
- Instituto de Ciencias de La Salud
Dr. Linn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Linn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Linn works at
Dr. Linn speaks French and Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Linn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Linn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Linn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.