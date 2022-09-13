Overview

Dr. Beatriz Linn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenwood Village, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto de Ciencias de La Salud and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.



Dr. Linn works at East-West Health Centers in Greenwood Village, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.