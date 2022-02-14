Dr. Lares has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beatriz Lares, MD
Dr. Beatriz Lares, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Clinical Medica Lares9360 Telegraph Rd, Downey, CA 90240 Directions (562) 869-0180
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
The best Dr. in Los Angeles.
About Dr. Beatriz Lares, MD
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1700098381
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Pediatrics
Dr. Lares accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lares has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lares. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lares.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lares, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lares appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.