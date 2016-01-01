See All Pediatricians in Tampa, FL
Dr. Beatriz Gonzalez-Abella, MD

Pediatrics
3 (2)
Overview

Dr. Beatriz Gonzalez-Abella, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tampa, FL. 

Dr. Gonzalez-Abella works at USF Pediatric Infectious Diseas in Tampa, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cms Tampa
    13101 BRUCE B DOWNS BLVD, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 974-8900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Usf Multidisciplinary Programs
    2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 554-8093
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Beatriz Gonzalez-Abella, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1316974819
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gonzalez-Abella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez-Abella works at USF Pediatric Infectious Diseas in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gonzalez-Abella’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez-Abella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez-Abella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez-Abella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez-Abella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

