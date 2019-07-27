See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Cutler Bay, FL
Dr. Beatriz D'Onghia Coutinho, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.5 (26)
Offers telehealth

Dr. Beatriz D'Onghia Coutinho, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Cutler Bay, FL. 

Dr. D'Onghia Coutinho works at Doris Ison Health Center in Cutler Bay, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

  1. 1
    Doris Ison Pharmacy
    10300 SW 216th St, Cutler Bay, FL 33190 (305) 253-5100
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Banyan Health Systems
    3850 W Flagler St, Coral Gables, FL 33134 (305) 643-7800

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
    Ambetter
    Anthem

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 27, 2019
    excelente, la doctora atiende a mi hija desde el 2014, la comunicasion siempre ha sido abierta en favor de la nina .
    — Jul 27, 2019
    About Dr. Beatriz D'Onghia Coutinho, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    English, Portuguese
    1245449198
    Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Dr. D'Onghia Coutinho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. D'Onghia Coutinho has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Onghia Coutinho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Onghia Coutinho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Onghia Coutinho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

