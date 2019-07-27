Dr. D'Onghia Coutinho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beatriz D'Onghia Coutinho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Beatriz D'Onghia Coutinho, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Cutler Bay, FL.

Locations
Doris Ison Pharmacy10300 SW 216th St, Cutler Bay, FL 33190 Directions (305) 253-5100Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Banyan Health Systems3850 W Flagler St, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 643-7800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
Ratings & Reviews
excelente, la doctora atiende a mi hija desde el 2014, la comunicasion siempre ha sido abierta en favor de la nina .
About Dr. Beatriz D'Onghia Coutinho, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Portuguese
- 1245449198
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. D'Onghia Coutinho accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Onghia Coutinho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. D'Onghia Coutinho has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. D'Onghia Coutinho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. D'Onghia Coutinho speaks Portuguese.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Onghia Coutinho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Onghia Coutinho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Onghia Coutinho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Onghia Coutinho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.