Dr. Barrientos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beatriz Barrientos, MD
Overview
Dr. Beatriz Barrientos, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Evans, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS.
Dr. Barrientos works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Partners of Augusta LLC411 Town Park Blvd, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 854-2500
-
2
Barney's Pharmacy5135 Wrightsboro Rd, Grovetown, GA 30813 Directions (706) 854-2500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barrientos?
Dr Barrientos is very knowledgeable. She was able to treat my sons asthma successfully and get it under control.
About Dr. Beatriz Barrientos, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1356344055
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrientos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrientos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrientos works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrientos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrientos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrientos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrientos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.