Dr. Beatriz Barrientos, MD

Pediatrics
5 (4)
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Beatriz Barrientos, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Evans, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS.

Dr. Barrientos works at Augusta University Medical Office Building in Evans, GA with other offices in Grovetown, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pediatric Partners of Augusta LLC
    411 Town Park Blvd, Evans, GA 30809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 854-2500
    Barney's Pharmacy
    5135 Wrightsboro Rd, Grovetown, GA 30813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 854-2500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Nasopharyngitis
Viral Infection
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bird Flu
Boil
Breast Pain
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chlamydia Infections
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dry Skin
Dysentery
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enteritis
Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Lice
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Rash
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Throat Pain
Tinea Versicolor
Tonsillitis
Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 23, 2020
    Dr Barrientos is very knowledgeable. She was able to treat my sons asthma successfully and get it under control.
    About Dr. Beatriz Barrientos, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1356344055
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barrientos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barrientos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrientos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrientos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrientos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrientos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

