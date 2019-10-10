Overview

Dr. Beatris Dragonu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow.



Dr. Dragonu works at SANDY SPRINGS FAMILY MEDICINE AND URGENT in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.