Dr. Spinelli accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beatrice Spinelli, MD
Overview
Dr. Beatrice Spinelli, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Schizophrenia and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 100 Remsen St Apt 6A, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 748-6660
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spinelli?
About Dr. Beatrice Spinelli, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1396791190
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spinelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spinelli has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Schizophrenia and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spinelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Spinelli has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spinelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spinelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spinelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.