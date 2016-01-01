Dr. Beatrice Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beatrice Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Beatrice Smith, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Anniston Ear Nose & Throat PC901 Leighton Ave Ste 601, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (256) 236-4426
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Beatrice Smith, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Laryngitis, Enlarged Turbinates and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
