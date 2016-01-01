Overview

Dr. Beatrice Smith, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Anniston Ear Nose & Throat in Anniston, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Enlarged Turbinates and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.