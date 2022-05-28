Dr. Beatrice Memet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Memet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beatrice Memet, MD
Overview
Dr. Beatrice Memet, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with Suny Downstate Med Center
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3450 11th Ct Ste 302B, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 794-1444
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
- Sebastian River Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Just saw her again today, very attentive, friendly and knowledgeable….makes you feel very comfortable.
About Dr. Beatrice Memet, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1417170499
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Med Center
- Danbury Hospital
- "Victor Babes" Hospital
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Memet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Memet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Memet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Memet has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Memet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Memet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Memet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Memet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Memet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.