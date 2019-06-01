Dr. Beatrice Grasu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grasu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beatrice Grasu, MD
Overview
Dr. Beatrice Grasu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from J C EDWARDS SCH MED MARSHALL U and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
Locations
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, OrthoMaryland - Baltimore2700 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore, MD 21209 Directions (410) 377-8900
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, OrthoMaryland - Lutherville1312 Bellona Ave, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (410) 377-8900
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, OrthoMaryland - Owings Mills4 Park Center Ct, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (410) 377-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- Tricare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Just a great overall experience, led by Dr Grasu. Honest, accurate statements of what to expect. When OSS told me I got Dr Grasu they immediately said (staff) how great she was. That the staff mentioned it really says a lot, and she certainly deserves the reputation.
About Dr. Beatrice Grasu, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1386936649
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- MedStar Union Memorial Hospital
- J C EDWARDS SCH MED MARSHALL U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grasu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grasu accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grasu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grasu has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Limb Pain and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grasu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Grasu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grasu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grasu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grasu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.