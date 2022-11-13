See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Beatrice Dionigi, MD

Colorectal Surgery
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Beatrice Dionigi, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PAVIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Dionigi works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Abscess
Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Nov 13, 2022
She was prompt friendly and answered all my concerns very lucky to have found her a true professional
Robin Webef — Nov 13, 2022
About Dr. Beatrice Dionigi, MD

Specialties
  Colorectal Surgery
Years of Experience
  15 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  English
NPI Number
  1124342613
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  UNIVERSITY OF PAVIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Board Certifications
  Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Beatrice Dionigi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dionigi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dionigi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dionigi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dionigi works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Dionigi’s profile.

Dr. Dionigi has seen patients for Intestinal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dionigi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dionigi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dionigi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dionigi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dionigi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

