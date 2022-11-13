Overview

Dr. Beatrice Dionigi, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PAVIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Dionigi works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

