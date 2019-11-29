See All Dermatologists in Bradenton, FL
Dr. Beatrice Berkes, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Manatee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Berkes works at Bay Area Skin Cancer Surgery in Bradenton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bay Area Skin Cancer Surgery
    702 Manatee Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 748-4747

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Manatee Memorial Hospital

Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 29, 2019
    I needed moh’s surgery on my face and I am so glad I entrusted my care to Dr. Berke’s and her wonderful staff. She is kind, caring, candid and excellent at what she does. I was very nervous but was quickly at ease after being explained everything as it was being done by such a gentle sweetheart of a doctor. Her priority is the patient and it is obvious from the moment you enter the office. A+++
    Donna K — Nov 29, 2019
    About Dr. Beatrice Berkes, MD

    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669534012
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Medical School
    Residency
    • Loma Linda University MC
    Internship
    • Faulkner Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
