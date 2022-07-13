Overview

Dr. Beata Walenda, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Walenda works at Mesquite Internal Medicine in Mesquite, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.