Overview

Dr. Beata Kowalczyk-Budziakows, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from ACADEMY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago and Community First Medical Center.



Dr. Kowalczyk-Budziakows works at Etomedica Clinic Sc in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.