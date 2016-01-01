Dr. Beata Danek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beata Danek, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Beata Danek, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Akademia Medyczna Im Ludwika Warynskiego and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago.
Dr. Danek works at
Beata Danek MD5545 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60630 Directions (773) 792-8181
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
- Family Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1295788875
- St Mary Nazareth Hospital
- Akademia Medyczna Im Ludwika Warynskiego
- Medical University of Silesia, School of Medicine In Katowice
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Danek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Danek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Danek works at
Dr. Danek speaks Polish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Danek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Danek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Danek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.