Overview

Dr. Bchara Janadri, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Connellsville, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. UNIVERSITY / COIMBATORE MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Janadri works at Highlands Pediatrics in Connellsville, PA with other offices in Sunrise, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.