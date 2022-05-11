Overview

Dr. Bayoan Martinez-Cruz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Santo Domingo, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas.



Dr. Martinez-Cruz works at Florida Woman Care LLC in Lady Lake, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.