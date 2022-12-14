Dr. Bayan Al-Share, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Share is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bayan Al-Share, MD
Overview
Dr. Bayan Al-Share, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Rapid City, SD.
Dr. Al-Share works at
Locations
-
1
Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute353 Fairmont Blvd, Rapid City, SD 57701 Directions (605) 307-5081
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Al-Share?
Dr. Al-Share is one of my favorite people. She is unbelievably kind and compassionate. She listens and truly makes the cancer experience a little less scary.
About Dr. Bayan Al-Share, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- Female
- 1235582065
Hospital Affiliations
- Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Share has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Al-Share using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Al-Share has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Share works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Share. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Share.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Share, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Share appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.