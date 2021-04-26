See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Walnut Creek, CA
Dr. Baya Omidnia, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Baya Omidnia, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Baya Omidnia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from ARDABIL ISLAMIC AZAD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Omidnia works at Kaiser Permanente Medical Group in Walnut Creek, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ronald Campos, MD
Dr. Ronald Campos, MD
6 (8)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser
    1425 S Main St, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 295-6288

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Omidnia?

    Apr 26, 2021
    She did a great job explained everything to me in a very clear manner. She was kind and friendly.
    — Apr 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Baya Omidnia, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Baya Omidnia, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Omidnia to family and friends

    Dr. Omidnia's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Omidnia

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Baya Omidnia, MD.

    About Dr. Baya Omidnia, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801037254
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ARDABIL ISLAMIC AZAD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Baya Omidnia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Omidnia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Omidnia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Omidnia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Omidnia works at Kaiser Permanente Medical Group in Walnut Creek, CA. View the full address on Dr. Omidnia’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Omidnia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Omidnia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Omidnia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Omidnia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Baya Omidnia, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.