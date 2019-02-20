Overview

Dr. Baxter Montgomery, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Montgomery works at Houston Cardiac Association PA in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Congestive Heart Failure, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.