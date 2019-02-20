Dr. Montgomery has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baxter Montgomery, MD
Dr. Baxter Montgomery, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Houston Cardiac Association PA10480 Main St, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 599-1144
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I would definitely recommend Dr. Montgomery to all. He provides excellent service and care. It is his desire to help you live your best life without concerns about your health. He helps you to adapt to a new food plan that incorporates exercise and stress management. There is a restaurant and food delivery plan to help you. He offers boot camps to help with your life changes and he is patient with you. He makes the difficult easy.
About Dr. Baxter Montgomery, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1295728293
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Dr. Montgomery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montgomery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montgomery has seen patients for Congestive Heart Failure, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montgomery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Montgomery. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montgomery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montgomery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montgomery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.