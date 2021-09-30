Dr. Baxinder Samrao, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samrao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Baxinder Samrao, DDS
Overview
Dr. Baxinder Samrao, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Sterling Heights, MI.
Locations
Tru Family Dental43205 Schoenherr Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48313 Directions (586) 326-6907Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 3:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I just had two teeth extracted. It actually was a good experience. Dr. Samrao was very friendly and professional. I felt relaxed through the whole procedure and was told all the follow up things to do.
About Dr. Baxinder Samrao, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1720430390
Frequently Asked Questions
