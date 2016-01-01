Overview

Dr. Bavani Nadeswaran, MB BS is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from U Coll West Indies, Kingston and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Nadeswaran works at UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.