Dr. Baubac Hayatdavoudi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayatdavoudi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Baubac Hayatdavoudi, MD
Overview
Dr. Baubac Hayatdavoudi, MD is a Hair Transplant Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY.
Dr. Hayatdavoudi works at
Locations
-
1
Alvin Armani- Beverly Hills8500 Wilshire Blvd Ste 1010, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 652-6444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hayatdavoudi?
My experience for my FUE procedure with Dr Baubac and the team was amazing. I was offered world class service. I am really excited about my result and my hairline is looking amazing already. If you want to make sure this one time very important decision in your life to not go wrong, is to have it performed by the best hands in the country. I cannot imagine there's anyone i would recommend but Alvi Armani to meet the hair needs
About Dr. Baubac Hayatdavoudi, MD
- Hair Transplant Surgery
- English
- 1215047253
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hayatdavoudi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hayatdavoudi accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayatdavoudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hayatdavoudi works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayatdavoudi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayatdavoudi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayatdavoudi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayatdavoudi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.