Dr. Batul Valika, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Batul Valika, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aurora West Allis Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8901 W Lincoln Ave Ste 411, Milwaukee, WI 53227 Directions (414) 329-5930
-
2
Lakeshore Medical Clinic LLC4202 W Oakwood Park Ct, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (414) 855-2900
-
3
Child Protection Center Milwaukee1020 N 12th St, Milwaukee, WI 53233 Directions (414) 219-7956
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora West Allis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Bedside manner, knowledge, interest, concern, overall care has been some of the most exceptional care I have ever experienced. Dr. Valika is a terrific provider that I trusted the moment I shook her hand.
About Dr. Batul Valika, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1992864334
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
