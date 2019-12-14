See All General Surgeons in Winfield, IL
Dr. Batul Al-Zubeidy, MD

Breast Surgery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Batul Al-Zubeidy, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.

Dr. Al-Zubeidy works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Winfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    25 N Winfield Rd Ste 410, Winfield, IL 60190 (630) 307-7799

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HealthSpan Integrated Care
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Network Access
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • The Alliance
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • Viant

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 14, 2019
    Dr Al-Zubeidy is knowledgeable, kind and a great surgeon. Being diagnosed with cancer is scary. She is a wonderful resource on the way to healing.
    — Dec 14, 2019
    About Dr. Batul Al-Zubeidy, MD

    Breast Surgery
    11 years of experience
    English
    1568725711
    Education & Certifications

    McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
    Howard University
    Howard University College of Medicine
    General Surgery
