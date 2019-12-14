Dr. Batul Al-Zubeidy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Zubeidy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Batul Al-Zubeidy, MD
Dr. Batul Al-Zubeidy, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Dr Al-Zubeidy is knowledgeable, kind and a great surgeon. Being diagnosed with cancer is scary. She is a wonderful resource on the way to healing.
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Howard University
- Howard University College of Medicine
- General Surgery
