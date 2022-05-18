Dr. Batool Jafri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jafri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Batool Jafri, MD
Overview
Dr. Batool Jafri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Jafri works at
Locations
Alan L. Shabo M.d. A Medical Corp.10921 Wilshire Blvd Ste 1205, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 824-9661
Caster Eye Center Medical Group9100 Wilshire Blvd Ste 265E, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 824-9661
Stein Eye Center1807 Wilshire Blvd Ste 203, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 829-0160
University of California Los Angeles757 Westwood Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-9111
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I strongly recommend Dr. Batool Jafri, who just performed my cataract surgeries (one week apart). She operates at Jules Stein Eye Institute in Westwood, and her office is in Beverly Hills. She is excellent, and my surgery went perfectly.
About Dr. Batool Jafri, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1053331538
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jafri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jafri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jafri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jafri works at
Dr. Jafri has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jafri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jafri speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jafri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jafri.
