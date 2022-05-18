Overview

Dr. Batool Jafri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Jafri works at ALAN L SHABO MD A MEDICAL CORPORATION in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA and Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.