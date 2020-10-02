Dr. Bastian Domajnko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Domajnko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bastian Domajnko, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bastian Domajnko, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Highland Hospital, Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.
Rochester Pediatric Surgical Assoc PC125 Lattimore Rd Ste 270, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 266-8401
Rochester Colon Rectal Surgeons121 Erie Canal Dr Ste B, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 225-5420
Rochester Colon and Rectal Surgeons PC600 Red Creek Dr Ste 200, Rochester, NY 14623 Directions (585) 244-5670
Rochester Colon Rectal Surgeons PC1255 Portland Ave Uppr 3, Rochester, NY 14621 Directions (585) 266-8401
Hospital Affiliations
- Highland Hospital
- Rochester General Hospital
- Unity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I would highly recommend Dr. Domanjko. He is everything you want in your Dr. He listens to you. He explains things so you can understand. He spends time with you. He has done 1 procedure and 2 surgery on me. I am a retired RN and I am very fussy who takes care of me.....I think that says it all. You will not regret it if you chose him for your Dr.
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1760495816
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Dr. Domajnko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Domajnko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Domajnko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Domajnko has seen patients for Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Domajnko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Domajnko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Domajnko.
