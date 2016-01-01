Overview

Dr. Bassim Kobrossy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Deer River.



Dr. Kobrossy works at Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.