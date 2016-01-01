See All Hematologists in Fargo, ND
Dr. Bassim Kobrossy, MD

Hematology
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Dr. Bassim Kobrossy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Deer River.

Dr. Kobrossy works at Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND.

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo)
    1702 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:15pm

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1639169675
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kamaros Cancer Ctr/Wayne St U
    Residency
    • Wayne St U/Detroit Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Essentia Health-Deer River

