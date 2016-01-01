Dr. Bassim Kobrossy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kobrossy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bassim Kobrossy, MD
Overview
Dr. Bassim Kobrossy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Deer River.
Dr. Kobrossy works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo)1702 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:15pmTuesday8:00am - 5:15pmWednesday8:00am - 5:15pmThursday8:00am - 5:15pmFriday8:00am - 5:15pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kobrossy?
About Dr. Bassim Kobrossy, MD
- Hematology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1639169675
Education & Certifications
- Kamaros Cancer Ctr/Wayne St U
- Wayne St U/Detroit Med Ctr
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Deer River
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kobrossy accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kobrossy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kobrossy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kobrossy works at
Dr. Kobrossy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kobrossy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kobrossy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kobrossy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.