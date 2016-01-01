Overview

Dr. Bassim Badro, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center and Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. Badro works at University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Heart Associates LLC in Glen Burnie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

