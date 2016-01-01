Dr. Bassim Assioun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Assioun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bassim Assioun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bassim Assioun, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Breese, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland, Memorial Hospital Belleville, Sparta Community Hospital and Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital.
Locations
HSHS Medical Group Nephrology Specialty Clinic - Breese9515 Holy Cross Ln Ste 5, Breese, IL 62230 Directions (618) 206-2076
HSHS Medical Group Neurology Specialty Clinic - Edwardsville1188 S State Route 157 Ste 100, Edwardsville, IL 62025 Directions (618) 641-5803Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 3:30pmWednesday7:00am - 3:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pm
HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - St. Elizabeth's3 Saint Elizabeth Blvd Ste 5000, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (618) 641-5803Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
- Sparta Community Hospital
- Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bassim Assioun, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Arabic and French
- 1669785408
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Assioun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Assioun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Assioun has seen patients for Proteinuria, Chronic Kidney Diseases and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Assioun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Assioun speaks Arabic and French.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Assioun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Assioun.
