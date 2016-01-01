Overview

Dr. Bassim Assioun, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Breese, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland, Memorial Hospital Belleville, Sparta Community Hospital and Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital.



Dr. Assioun works at Clinton County Rural Health Breese - managed by HSHS Medical Group in Breese, IL with other offices in Edwardsville, IL and O Fallon, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Chronic Kidney Diseases and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.