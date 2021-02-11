Overview

Dr. Bassil Aish, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Aish works at Beach Physicians Medical Group in Huntington Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.