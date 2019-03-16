Dr. Bassiema Ibrahim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ibrahim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bassiema Ibrahim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bassiema Ibrahim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Assiut University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Ibrahim works at
Locations
Evergreen Ear Nose and Throat975 Stewart Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 222-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ibrahim is wonderful. She explains everything, has a wonderful team in her office that supports and elevates the level of professionalism shown. I am grateful to be in such good hands.
About Dr. Bassiema Ibrahim, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1659338374
Education & Certifications
- SUNY HSC
- Assiut University, Faculty Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ibrahim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ibrahim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ibrahim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ibrahim has seen patients for Hypotension, Syncope and Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ibrahim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ibrahim speaks Arabic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ibrahim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ibrahim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ibrahim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ibrahim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.