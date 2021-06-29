Overview

Dr. Bassem Maximos, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in League City, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from St. George University|St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.



Dr. Maximos works at Maximos OB/GYN in League City, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Yeast Infections and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.