Dr. Bassem Maximos, MD
Dr. Bassem Maximos, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in League City, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from St. George University|St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.
Maximos Ob/Gyn651 N Egret Bay Blvd Ste H, League City, TX 77573 Directions (832) 281-7754Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
The staff was very friendly and helpful. Dr. Maximos was personable, professional and intelligently answered all of my questions. I was nervous going to see him but I immediately felt comfortable with him. I absolutely recommend Dr. Maximos to anyone looking for a competent and knowledgeable gynecologist.
About Dr. Bassem Maximos, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1063600013
- Umdnj-Rwj University Hospital|University of Medicine and Dentistry - New Jersey
- Louisiana State University - New Orleans|Lsu
- St. George University|St. George's University School Of Medicine
Dr. Maximos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maximos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maximos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maximos has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Yeast Infections and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maximos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maximos speaks Arabic.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Maximos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maximos.
