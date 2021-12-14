See All Urologists in Melbourne, FL
Dr. Bassem Eldaif, MD

Urology
4.2 (39)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bassem Eldaif, MD is an Urology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Duke Univeristy and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.

Dr. Eldaif works at Urology Specialists of Brevard in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Steward Medical Group Inc
    8055 Spyglass Hill Rd Ste 102, Melbourne, FL 32940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 255-8080
    Center for Advanced Urology & Robotics, Melbourne, FL
    6032 Farcenda Pl Ste 102, Melbourne, FL 32940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 215-4799

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Canaveral Hospital
  • Holmes Regional Medical Center
  • Rockledge Regional Medical Center
  • Viera Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 14, 2021
    Professional, knowledgeable, talented, patient-centered. Highly recommended!
    Mark Anderson — Dec 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bassem Eldaif, MD
    About Dr. Bassem Eldaif, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881869089
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Duke Univ Med Ctr/ Duke Univ Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Duke Univeristy
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bassem Eldaif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eldaif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eldaif has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eldaif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eldaif works at Urology Specialists of Brevard in Melbourne, FL. View the full address on Dr. Eldaif’s profile.

    Dr. Eldaif has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eldaif on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Eldaif. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eldaif.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eldaif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eldaif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

