Overview

Dr. Bassem Chahine, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Allergy, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Chahine works at Allergy and Immunology Center in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Hives and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.