Dr. Bassem Chahine, MD

Allergy
5 (65)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bassem Chahine, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Allergy, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Chahine works at Allergy and Immunology Center in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Hives and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Allergy and Immunology Center PA
    8740 N Kendall Dr Ste 215, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 270-1073

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Animal Allergies
Hives
Allergic Rhinitis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 09, 2021
    Dr. Chahine was totally thorough and got straight to my problem and sent me to another physician for surgery.
    Charles W. Flynn — May 09, 2021
    About Dr. Bassem Chahine, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1518971753
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Medical Education
    • St. George's University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bassem Chahine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chahine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chahine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chahine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chahine works at Allergy and Immunology Center in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Chahine’s profile.

    Dr. Chahine has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Hives and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chahine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Chahine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chahine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chahine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chahine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

