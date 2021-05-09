Dr. Bassem Chahine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chahine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bassem Chahine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bassem Chahine, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Allergy, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.
Locations
Allergy and Immunology Center PA8740 N Kendall Dr Ste 215, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 270-1073
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Care Partners
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chahine was totally thorough and got straight to my problem and sent me to another physician for surgery.
About Dr. Bassem Chahine, MD
- Allergy
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- University of Miami
