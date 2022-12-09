Dr. Bassem Chaar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bassem Chaar, MD
Overview
Dr. Bassem Chaar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago Ridge, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Advocate South Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Chaar works at
Locations
-
1
Millenium Medical Center10604 Southwest Hwy, Chicago Ridge, IL 60415 Directions (708) 424-9710
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Advocate South Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chaar?
He always makes sure that he explains everything. Never have I ever felt that he was rushing me out as some doctors do. Very thorough
About Dr. Bassem Chaar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1497783179
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University Hospital
- Amer U Beirut
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaar accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaar works at
Dr. Chaar speaks Arabic.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.