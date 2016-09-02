Overview

Dr. Bassem Abraham, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Ain Shams University.



Dr. Abraham works at New England Advanced Spine & Pain Center in Bridgeport, CT with other offices in Stamford, CT, Medford, NY and Hampton Bays, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.