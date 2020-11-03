Overview

Dr. Bassel Kisso, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Canyon Vista Medical Center, Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Kisso works at Adobe Gastroenterology, PC in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.