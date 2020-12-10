Overview

Dr. Bassel Kazkaz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They graduated from University of Aleppo and is affiliated with Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Kazkaz works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Winfield, IL with other offices in New Lenox, IL and Geneva, IL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.