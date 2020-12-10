Dr. Bassel Kazkaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazkaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bassel Kazkaz, MD
Dr. Bassel Kazkaz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They graduated from University of Aleppo and is affiliated with Silver Cross Hospital.
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd Ste 424, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 933-4056
Health Care Delivery Systems Ltd1890 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 320, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 722-8106
Tri City Balance Center S.c.302 Randall Rd Ste 104A, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 933-4056
- Silver Cross Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
Been seeing Kazkaz for 5 years now and have never had a problem. He is incredibly thorough and always remembers what we discussed at our previous visit. He takes his time and listens to everything I have to say often leaving detailed notes in my files. I have always felt he genuinely cares. His staff always joked that he has OCD and I swear it comes in handy because he’s very organized and detail oriented!
- University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
- John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County
- University of Aleppo
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Dr. Kazkaz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kazkaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kazkaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kazkaz has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kazkaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazkaz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazkaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kazkaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kazkaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.