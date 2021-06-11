See All Nephrologists in Lancaster, CA
Dr. Bassel Hadaya, MD

Nephrology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bassel Hadaya, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital, Palmdale Regional Medical Center and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.

Dr. Hadaya works at Antelope Valley Nephrology Medical Group in Lancaster, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Antelope Vly Nephrology
    1759 W Avenue J Ste 101, Lancaster, CA 93534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 948-1388

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Antelope Valley Hospital
  • Palmdale Regional Medical Center
  • Ridgecrest Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

End-Stage Renal Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 11, 2021
    The Doctor is very knowledgeable and very easy to talk to. His staff is very courteous and helpful. They make you feel like they care about your health.
    Tim D — Jun 11, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Bassel Hadaya, MD
    About Dr. Bassel Hadaya, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and French
    • 1174629950
    Education & Certifications

    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    • Usc-Lac Hosp
    • LAC-USC Medical Center
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bassel Hadaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hadaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hadaya has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hadaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hadaya works at Antelope Valley Nephrology Medical Group in Lancaster, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hadaya’s profile.

    Dr. Hadaya has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hadaya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hadaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hadaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

