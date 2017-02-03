See All Cardiologists in Logansport, IN
Dr. Bassel Artin, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (6)
Dr. Bassel Artin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Logansport, IN. They graduated from Damascus Univ. School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crawfordsville, Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Franciscan Health Rensselaer, Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital and Logansport Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Artin works at Franciscan Hospital in Logansport, IN with other offices in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Histoplasmosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Franciscan Hospital
    1101 Michigan Ave Ste 50, Logansport, IN 46947 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 753-1407
    Cardiology - Logansport
    1201 Michigan Ave # 50, Logansport, IN 46947 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 753-1407
    Franciscan Physician Network
    3900 St Francis Way Ste 200, Lafayette, IN 47905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 775-2800
    Franciscan Saint Elizabeth Health E
    1701 S Creasy Ln Ste 200, Lafayette, IN 47905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 502-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Crawfordsville
  • Franciscan Health Lafayette East 
  • Franciscan Health Rensselaer
  • Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital
  • Logansport Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Histoplasmosis
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Histoplasmosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 03, 2017
    Find Dr. Artin to bevery cordial and informative Indy answered all the questions that I asked him. I will continue to keep him for all my Cardiology needs.!
    West Lafayette, IN — Feb 03, 2017
    About Dr. Bassel Artin, MD

    • Cardiology
    • English, Arabic
    • 1124291273
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Damascus Univ. School of Medicine
    • Cardiovascular Disease
