Dr. Bassan Allan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bassan Allan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL.
Dr. Allan works at
Locations
South Florida Surgical Oncology8925 Colonial Center Dr Ste 2000, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Directions (239) 333-0995
Colonial Outpatient Surgery Center LLC4571 Colonial Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33966 Directions (239) 333-0995
Hospital Affiliations
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Allan is an amazing surgeon. This is my husbands second surgery. Although he could not do a scope on either his liver or pancreas he still did an amazing job. He calls you back when you leave messages. He doesn’t rush you through an appointment. These doctors are hard to find . His staff is also very good. Polite helpful. Love Nadia the receptionist. So polite and helpful. 5 stars all the way.
About Dr. Bassan Allan, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1356582381
Education & Certifications
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
