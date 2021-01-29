See All General Surgeons in Fort Myers, FL
General Surgery
Dr. Bassan Allan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. 

Dr. Allan works at South Florida Surgical Oncology in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer and Pancreatic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Florida Surgical Oncology
    8925 Colonial Center Dr Ste 2000, Fort Myers, FL 33905 (239) 333-0995
  2. 2
    Colonial Outpatient Surgery Center LLC
    4571 Colonial Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33966 (239) 333-0995

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 29, 2021
    Dr Allan is an amazing surgeon. This is my husbands second surgery. Although he could not do a scope on either his liver or pancreas he still did an amazing job. He calls you back when you leave messages. He doesn’t rush you through an appointment. These doctors are hard to find . His staff is also very good. Polite helpful. Love Nadia the receptionist. So polite and helpful. 5 stars all the way.
    Karen — Jan 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bassan Allan, MD

    General Surgery
    English, Spanish
    1356582381
    Education & Certifications

    Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bassan Allan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Allan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Allan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Allan works at South Florida Surgical Oncology in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Allan’s profile.

    Dr. Allan has seen patients for Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer and Pancreatic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Allan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

