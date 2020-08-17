Overview

Dr. Bassam Zakhour, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT ELIZABETH HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale, Dallas Regional Medical Center and White Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Zakhour works at WYATT ROBERT J MD OFFICE in Mesquite, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.