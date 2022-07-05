Dr. Bassam Wanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bassam Wanna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bassam Wanna, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from American University Of Beirut and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Wanna works at
Locations
Tulane Cardiology Clinic1415 Tulane Ave Fl 4, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 420-0013
Tulane Doctors - Heart & Vascular - Covington101 Judge Tanner Blvd Ste 406, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 257-7983
Tulane Doctors Primary Care - Metairie2800 Veterans Memorial Blvd Ste 140, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions (504) 401-9171
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wanna went above and beyond. I was in an aggressive Afib episode and needed help. He scheduled me on a non-office day and squeezed me in within days to perform an electrical cardioversion. He was very thorough and addressed future procedures for me to consider. His bedside manner was calming and compassionate, and often not seen in his profession. I highly recommend him!!
About Dr. Bassam Wanna, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1265638639
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Heart and Vascular Institute and University Of Utah
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
- American University Of Beirut
- American University Of Beirut
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
