Dr. Bassam Shamma, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.
Bassam N Shamma MD4607 Maccorkle Ave SW Ste 301, Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 767-7919
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Shamma has delivered both of my son's. He's a wonderful doctor
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Shamma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shamma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shamma speaks Arabic.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Shamma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shamma.
