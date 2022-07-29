Overview

Dr. Bassam Shamma, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Shamma works at Bassam N Shamma MD in Charleston, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.