Dr. Saliba has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bassam Saliba, MD
Overview
Dr. Bassam Saliba, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CCTC / SAINT FRANCIS HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Duncan Regional Hospital and Jackson County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Saliba works at
Locations
Heart & Vascular3106 Nw Arlington Ave, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 250-4578
The Rehabilitation Center3401 W Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 355-8620
- 3 1503 Brookwood Ave Rm C, Duncan, OK 73533 Directions (580) 250-4278
Hospital Affiliations
- Comanche County Memorial Hospital
- Duncan Regional Hospital
- Jackson County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bassam Saliba, MD
- English
- 1861412223
Education & Certifications
- CCTC / SAINT FRANCIS HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER
